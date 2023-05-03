Get 20% Off Baked Bags Coned Delta-8 THC Edibles for an Adult 'Ice Cream' Party

What’s better than an ice cream cone? Ice cream-inspired Delta-8 THC edibles. You know the best part of a sundae cone? The chocolate-filled tip? Yeah, Baked Bags’ Coned treats are pretty much that, and they’re as delicious as they sound. Not only do you get a great, stress-relieving full body high from these unique treats, but they taste good, too.



Baked Bags Coned Edibles | 20% Off | Baked Bags | Promo Code: GO20

These Delta-8 Ice Cream Cones come in six mouth-watering flavors: Cookies & Cream, Milk Chocolate, Strawberry Shortcake, Birthday Cake, Mint Chip, and Milk & Cookies. You can choose between 25mg or 100mg of Delta-8 THC for each flavor, giving you the perfect amount of buzz without going overboard. And the tastiest part of all? You can save 20% off your purchase at Baked Bags right now with code GO20.

Baked Bags uses top-notch ingredients and provide visible COAs on their site, so you know what you’re getting with every bite. Their Delta-8 Ice Cream Cones have become a huge hit, and it’s no wonder why. So if you’re curious about Delta-8 THC or already a fan, give Baked Bags a try. And if you like them, why not go back for more?