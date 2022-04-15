2 Spring Soft Knits for $49 | JACHS NY | Promo Code 2KNT



I know I made my little jokes about how it would be winter forever and spring would never come, but here we are! The East Coast is boiling at a balmy 80 degrees, and the men are fresh out of stylish seasonal knits. But not anymore. With this sale exclusive to our readers, you can grab 2 Spring Soft Knits for $49 at JACHS NY. That means everything in that category. You can mix-and-match cuts, colors, and trends to your heart’s content. ( Or your partner’s heart’s content.) Plus, if you don’t totally love what you get, there are free returns. Just remember to enter 2KNT at checkout to take advantage of the sale before 4/25/22. Happy shopping!

Advertisement