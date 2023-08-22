Get 2 PlayStation, Xbox, or Nintendo Games for the Price of 1

Amazon is having an extensive video game sale at the moment. Whether you’re on Xbox, PlayStation, or Nintendo Switch, you can save a buttload when you purchase two games. That’s because right now, a hefty selection of video games is part of a buy one, get one free deal. As one might expect with a deal like this, there is quite a bit of trash to sift through (I’m looking at you, Garfield Lasagna Party) but if you’ re diligent, you can find some really worthwhile games. I’d recommend considering Cuphead, Guardians of the Galaxy, Street Fighter 6, or Unpacking to name a few.



To take advantage of this deal, simply follow the link and add two items from the list to your cart. The offer will automatically be applied at checkout.