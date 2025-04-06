Get 18 Bottles of Wine for Just $79 with Swirl Wine Shop

If your wine rack could use a serious restock, now’s the time. Swirl Wine Shop is offering an incredible 18-bottle bundle of red, white, or mixed wines for just $79 — a massive 70% off the regular $270 price tag. Whether you’re a fan of smooth reds, crisp whites, or want a mix of everything (including rosé), this limited-time deal has something for every palate and occasion.

These wines aren’t just any bulk order fillers — they’ve been handpicked by the Swirl team and include bottles that have won awards in blind-tasting competitions. Expect balanced, fruit-forward wines that are easy to sip and even easier to share. From everyday pours to dinner party pairings, these wines deliver great taste without overcomplicating things.

You can choose from three curated collections: 18 bottles of red wine, 18 bottles of white wine, or a mixed case that includes red, white, and rosé. All are standard 750ml bottles of premium wine from regions like Spain, South Africa, Chile, and Washington’s Columbia Valley.

Some highlights from the selection include Apt, a Spanish Garnacha-Tempranillo blend with ripe raspberry, vanilla, and balsamic notes, retailing for $19. There’s also Cachetón, a Chilean Cabernet Sauvignon with cranberry, pomegranate, and sweet oak, perfect with roasted veggies or a cheeseboard. And for white wine fans, Fretwork Chardonnay from Columbia Valley offers green apple, zesty lime, and a clean finish — no heavy oak here, just light, refreshing vibes.

Shipping is not included and costs a flat $39.95 for all 18 bottles, which still puts your total at well under $7 per bottle.

Whether you’re stocking up for spring gatherings, casual weeknight dinners, or just want to discover new favorites without the price tag, this is one of the best wine deals you’ll find.