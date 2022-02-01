LG UltraFine 32" 4K Monitor | $400 | Best Buy



In order to game, you must first clear your mind. Close your eyes. Leave behind your worldly troubles. It is just you, a mouse, and a keyboard. Take a deep breath. Pu t a single Dorito on your tongue, as if you are receiving communion. When you open your eyes like a newborn infant, the first thing you will see is your monitor. So it’s important that you’re using one that capitalizes on your newfound mental clarity with an equally clear image. If you’re looking to upgrade, Best Buy has the LG UltraFine down to $400. It’s a 32"4K monitor with a 60Hz refresh rate, that’s optimized for gaming with Dynamic Action Sync (a fancy way to say it minimizes input lag). Add in Radeon FreeSync technology, which helps prevent stutters, and you’ve got a solid all-around gaming monitor destined to free your mind.

G/O Media may get a commission Save $100 LG UltraFine 32" 4K Monitor The monitor that does it all

UHD 4K (3840x2160) IPS Display—HDR 10 Support—AMD FreeSync—Virtually Borderless Screen Buy for $400 at Best Buy

This story was originally published by Giovanni Colantonio on 04/17/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 02/01/2022.