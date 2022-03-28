32" M8 UHD/4K Smart Monitor | $700 | Samsung

Today, Samsung launched a brand new smart monitor. The M8 comes with smart streaming TV capabilities and a built-in SlimFit camera. The 32" 4K monitor is even capable of some light web browsing and document editing without an actual PC being connected. With Workmode, you can also remote in to your PC or connect to Samsung mobile devices. Whether you choose it in white, green, pink, or blue, you’ll receive a $100 eCertificate for Samsung’s website so long as you pre-order before April 7. The Samsung M8 smart monitor’s price is set at $700.



