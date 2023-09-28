Get 10% Off an Apple Airtag Collar For Pet Safety

Are you constantly worried about your furry friend running off and getting lost? The Reflective AirTag Dog Collar from Amazon is the perfect solution to all your pet-related woes.

The Reflective AirTag Dog Collar is specifically designed to house an Apple AirTag, an advanced location tracker from Apple Inc. The collar seamlessly integrates the AirTag without hassle, eliminating the need for any additional AirTag holders. The product is cost-effective and ensures that you can track your pet with ease.

Beyond its sophisticated design, what makes this collar stand out is its one-size-fits-all feature. Whether your dog’s size is small, medium, or large, it caters to all. Offering four adjustable sizes (S=12-14'’, M=14-17.5'’, L=16.5-20'’,XL=19-21.5'’), this collar ensures maximum comfort for your pet. All you need to do is measure your dog’s neck before placing an order, and you’re all set.

The Reflective AirTag Dog Collar also ensures visibility with its 360° reflective stitching and full-edge reflection, making it easier for you to spot your pet in darkness and low-light conditions. Whether your pet is frolicking around the backyard after dusk or joining you for an early morning jog before sunrise, this collar ensures they’re easily visible, thereby boosting safety.

This dog collar is made from premium materials for durability and longevity. The 1000D nylon collar lined with 9mm neoprene guarantees protection for your dog’s neck from irritation during play or activity. The Microfiber leather case for the AirTag ensures steadiness and safety, securing your investment.

If you choose to purchase this Reflective AirTag Dog Collar from Amazon, you can expect top-notch customer service, complete with a 30-day warranty. If you have any queries about the product, the attentive after-sales service team is just a message away.

So why wait? Secure your peace of mind and preserve the safety and comfort of your furry friend. Purchase the Reflective AirTag Dog Collar from Amazon today! You will receive a dog collar with an AirTag holder and a screwdriver (please note, the AirTag is NOT INCLUDED).