Champion Power Equipment 8,000W Generator | $1,079 | Home Depot | Amazon

Have you been longing for a very heavy thing that you could probably run your house off of if you really needed to? Although I don’t recommend actually doing that unless you’re an electrician who knows what they’re doing, there are still plenty other reasons to own a generator—powering lights, tools, or music gear when you’re away from a power source, for example. But you know all of this or you wouldn’t have clicked on the link, so let’s talk about this Champion Power Equipment 8,000W generator. First, as I said, it’s on sale for $325 off —that’s a 23% discount. Second, it’s a tri-fuel generator—what does that mean? It means you can use straight-up gasoline, propa ne, or natural gas—note that it runs at a reduced 7,000 watts on natural gas— with a propane/natural gas selector on the side of it. Its 459cc engine can run for up to 12.5 hours on gasoline, and it has six 120V outlets, four of which are GFCI-protected, and one of which can also accommodate a 240V piece of equipment. It also has a built-in carbon monoxide detector that will shut off the engine if it detects unhealthy build-up of the gas.

Better act fast if you want in on this deal—this Champion Power Equipment generator is only on sale until Monday, March 7. I t’s also on sale at Amazon, and while it’s likely it’ll end at the same time there, if you miss this deal, that’s worth checking out at one of the links above or below.