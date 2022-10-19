Whether you’re rocking an Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, or Xbox One, you might be looking for a fresh game to keep you occupied through the fall . Luckily, there are many recent releases on deep discounts right now, along with controller bargains. Have a look and game on!

Wander the rooftops of a post-apocalyptic city fighting off humans and monsters alike in brutal combat.

G/O Media may get a commission Up to 30% off Anker Phone Banks All the power.

These banks are adaptable, have wide compatibility, and hold charges for days. Buy at Amazon

As a spiritual sequel to Until Dawn, Supermassive Games gave us a new action-adventure game in The Quarry. Play as nine camp counselors in a cinematic story, making choices for them and sealing their fates. The game is $18 off so sit with some friends this Halloween and pass the controller around to see it all unfold together.

Left 4 Dead came out over a decade ago yet still retains a dedicated following. A large reason for its replayability is its AI director which responds to how well your team is doing at any given moment. Back 4 Blood is the spiritual successor which launched earlier this year and combines what we love about Left 4 Dead with a new card-based customization system.



BioShock: The Collection is just $10 digitally on Xbox . The package features BioShock, BioShock 2, and BioShock Infinite. Would you kindly download a copy?



Cute and Satanic are descriptors that surprisingly go so so well together. Cult of the Lamb combines roguelike combat with the mechanics of a life sim. Build a loyal community of woodland worshippers and explore a randomly generated world full of enemies to defeat.

This epic multiplayer medieval mayhem simulator is an absolute joy. Take part in full-on castle sieges and enter into large chaotic battles where swords and pike are swinging around left and right. The best part is this is not a serious game in the slightest. Really. It’s just as fun to die as it is to kill. You have a dedicated battle-cry button. Some of the best parts are just respawning with your allies and all yelling as you storm back into battle. The game knows what it is. It’s just fun. Pure unfiltered fun.



Football season is upon us and with that comes a new yearly release of Madden. The new one is ... well, it’s still Madden. Amazon has Madden NFL 23 for $22 off.

Forza Horizon 5 is still one of if not the best-looking games on the Xbox Series X. If you want to really feel and see what this hardware is capable of, this is the game to do it. Since its release, there’s been some DLC which includes a special Hot Wheels bundle so you can race real care around on winding and looping tracks laid right on top of the environment. It’s silly but full as heck.

Square Enix’s new adaption of Guardians of the Galaxy follows their middling take on Marvel’s Avengers. While the latter brought on some mixed feelings about a decent single-player experience with a poor attempt at a live-service game, Guardians of the Galaxy drops any and all live-service elements in favor of a single-player story taking on the role of solely Star-Lord. And it’s actually pretty dang good!

While Sony got fancy with the DualSense, the new Xbox Series X|S controller is much simpler. It’s exactly what you’ve come to expect from an Xbox controller over the years, and that’s not a knock against it. The new Xbox Wireless Controller feels natural with its lightweight design, textured triggers, and hybrid D-pad. And right now it’s $10 off.

