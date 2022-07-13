Attention gamers: Now is a wonderful time to pick up some new accessories for your PC gaming setup thanks to Prime Day. We’ve handed picked a couple that we recommend to help get you started.
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Gaming Headset | $40 Off
MSI Stealth 15M 15.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop | $339 Off
LG 32" 165Hz QHD IPS UltraGear Gaming Monitor | $180 Off
Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Gaming Headset | $40 Off
The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the best gaming headsets I’ve gotten the pleasure of testing. Works for PC as well as any of your consoles, but you can get specific models that are optimized for your experience with either a PlayStation or Xbox console. A favorite feature of mine is the variable mic monitoring which you can adjust on the fly with a dial. No more not being able to hear your own voice when you talk which can be jarring as hell. It’s been knocked down by $40 for Prime Day.
MSI Stealth 15M 15.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop | $339 Off
This gaming laptop is an excellent entry point into becoming a PC gamer. The price is not just over $1,000 thanks to Prime Day and it comes packed with some great specs for this price point. An Intel i7 processor, Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You’ll have no problem playing any game at moderate graphical settings.
LG 32" 165Hz QHD IPS UltraGear Gaming Monitor | $180 Off
Easily adjustable height and orientation to be used as a vertical monitor. 165Hz refresh rate which is quite frankly more than enough for me. And of course, a beautiful 32" display supporting 1440p. I currently use a similarly specced 27" LG Ultragear and I absolutely love it. It’s a solid $180 off for Prime Day.