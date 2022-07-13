Attention gamers: Now is a wonderful time to pick up some new accessories for your PC gaming setu p thanks to Prime Day. We’ve handed picked a couple that we recommend to help get you started.



Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Gaming Headset | $40 Off

MSI Stealth 15M 15.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop | $339 Off

LG 32" 165 Hz QHD IPS UltraG ear Gaming Monitor | $180 Off

Advertisement

The Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 is one of the best gaming headsets I’ve gotten the pleasure of testing. Works for PC as well as any of your consoles, but you can get specific models that are optimized for your experience with either a PlayStation or Xbox console. A favorite feature of mine is the variable mic monitoring which you can adjust on the fly with a dial. No more not being able to hear your own voice when you talk which can be jarring as hell. It’s been knocked down by $40 for Prime Day.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the Turtle Beach Stealth 700 Gen 2 Gaming Headset for $110 at Amazon

G/O Media may get a commission Save 32% during prime day Apple AirPods Pro Transparently awesome

These earbuds have active noise cancellation, transparency mode to let in outside sound as needed, and active EQ to ensure you get the best out of your audio. Buy for $169 at Amazon Advertisement

This gaming laptop is an excellent entry point into becoming a PC gamer. The price is not just over $1,000 thanks to Prime Day and it comes packed with some great specs for this price point. An Intel i7 processor , Nvidia GeForce RTX 3060 GPU, 16GB of RAM, and a 512GB SSD. You’ll have no problem playing any game at moderate graphical settings.

G/O Media may get a commission Buy the MSI Stealth 15M 15.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Laptop for $1060 at Amazon

Advertisement

Easily adjustable height and orientation to be used as a vertical monitor. 165Hz refresh rate which is quite frankly more than enough for me. And of course, a beautiful 32" display supporting 1440p. I currently use a similarly specced 27" LG Ultragear and I absolutely love it. It’s a solid $180 off for Prime Day.