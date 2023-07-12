Gamers, Get Up To 56% Off Bestselling Logitech Accessories Until Midnight

If you’re into gaming, this one’s definitely for you. For Prime Day, which lasts until midnight, Logitech is slashing prices on accessories by up to 56%. That means all the basics are on sale, from mice to gaming headsets to keyboards. But that’s not all — the sale also covers some of the company’s bestselling flight and racing simulation tools, including a Flight Yoke System and a Flight Throttle Quadrant.

Logitech productivity and gaming accessories | Up to 56% off | Amazon



There are great options for non-gamers, too. Think must-have accessories, like Logitech’s Crayon Digital Pencil, LED ring light, an d iPad keyboard cases. Check out the sale now to take advantage of the discounts — up to 56% off a range of tech and gaming accessories from Logitech.