Could you put down that Game Gear for just a moment? We need to talk about your gaming display. No, you’re not in trouble, I actually just wanted to let you know that Amazon is selling a few Sceptre monitors for a discount right now. They’re discounted up to 22% off, and include a smattering of full HD and QHD choices. If you’re looking for a budget screen and don’t need a lot of real estate, you’re gonna be hard pressed to find a better price than the $116 they’re offering for this 22" FHD 75hz LED. It has dual HDMI ports and a VGA port, as well as built-in speakers. Now, it’s not the fanciest thing going, but if you’re on a strict money diet or you’re just looking for a small screen to supplement your work, this is perfect. You wanna go bigger, you could do a lot worse than this 25 " 1080p display for $18 0 (that’s a $50 discount). With 3 HDMI ports and a DisplayPort, you’ll have your options for connecting, and once you do you’ll get to enjoy 1080p gaming at 165Hz with a 1-millisecond response time.

On the more premium end, we got another 27" monitor, this time a higher-resolution QHD number with, again, built-in speakers, a DisplayPort 1.2 port and two HDMI ports, and 99% sRGB for a wider color gamut. They knocked off $30 on this one, so get it while it’s hot! Finally, if you just can’t stand your screens to be flat—hey, who does?—Amazon has you covered with this 35" curved display with a 21:9 aspect ratio and QHD resolution of 3440:1440. It’s got AMD FreeSync and a refresh rate up to 12 0Hz over DisplayPort . On the backside, you got two HDMI and two DisplayPort ports. This is the only monitor in the deal without built-in speakers, but I’m willing to bet if you’re even considering this one, you probably have that part covered. This display is 19% off right now, putting it at $350.