HP Omen Laptop 16 | $1,450 | HP



You have heard Aunt Barbra’s boring vacation story a million times. You are sick of pretending to laugh and enjoy people’s company. Get to gaming with this HP Omen 16 Laptop. Inside of this holiday party killer, you have an AMD Ryzen 7 processor and an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3070 laptop GPU (8 GB GDDR6 dedicated) to assist you in blasting away your opponents. 16 GB memory and 512 GB SSD storage. Keep your system cool with the 3-sided venting and 5-way airflow. The 16.1 diagonal FHD display is the perfect size to bring anywhere. Forget you are at this horrible gathering and game it away. Save $100 now.