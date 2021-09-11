Vertagear SL4000 |$350 | Vertagear



No matter who you are or what you do, at some point you will have to spend a decent amount of time in a chair. I would personally want that experience to be as pleasant as possible. With the SL400 by Vertagear, get ready to feel relief from your old desk chair that has not been too supportive of your frame. This chair is exceptionally easy to assemble. You wont have to break your back putting it together. Its a solo dolo project. Definitely a plus, it has an array of colors to choose from to match almost every possible gaming color scheme. Pick one up today and save $30 on your purchase. With the lumbar support and neck pillow, your spine will be very pleased with you.

