Friends and Family: Take Up to 25% Off at Verishop

Verishop stocks high-quality brands across the board, from date-ready dresses to men’s swim trunks. But there’s a lot more to Verishop’s Friends and Family Sale than just “some clothes.” Because their sale extends to home, beauty, and—gasp—roller skates.
You’ll also find really practical home goods—like extremely-on-sale bedding and some kitchenwares too. We’ve picked out some good deals and high-quality stuff—and yes, including those roller skates.
Cosmic Skates | $80 | 20% Off
Cosmic Skates’ whole line is 20% off with the promo code V-FRIENDS23, most ringing in around $80, like these. These bright, colorful skates are made of faux-leather and great for indoor and outdoor skating. Time for a springtime skate!
Roc Inflatable SUP Paddle Board Bundle
Summer's a' comin'
Comes with everything you need like the pump and a separate waterproof dry bag to keep your valuables in like your keys or phone while on the water
Shan Classic Fit, Stretch And Quick Dry Swim Trunks | $158 | 25% Off
These anything-but-basic swim trunks are a classic fit by a Canadian brand, for lounging beachside and swimming in a pool. Shan has other (and more colorful) trunks included in this sale, but you can’t beat a basic blue.
Veryrare Jacquard Sweater | $125 | 25% Off
I could not resist adding this Pokémon-inspired sweater to the list. This cotton-blend tapestry knit has incredible detail, and satin lining that makes it feel ultra-luxe.
The Nesting Company - Three Piece Comforter Set | $80 | 20% Off
On the more practical side, Brooklyn-based Nesting Company has a ton of home goods on sale. This three-piece set is a crisp $80 for a Queen-size, and has a subtle seersucker texture.
Crescent Addison Oversized Shirt Set | $90 | 25% Off
It’s beachy, it’s summery, and it’s a whole ‘fit for $90. This fresh shirt-and-shorts set is made of a cooling cotton poplin. Wear as a beach cover-up or out to drinks on the hottest day of the year.
Crescent Jill Wrap Mini Dress | $89 | 25% Off
Date-night, wedding guest, or just a nice dinner with your fam—this polished wrap dress does it all. It’s currently available in black or magenta, if those are more your vibe.