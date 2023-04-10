Friends and Family: Take Up to 25% Off at Verishop

Verishop stocks high-quality brands across the board, from date-ready dresses to men’s swim trunks. But there’s a lot more to Verishop’s Friends and Family Sale than just “some clothes.” Because their sale extends to home, beauty, and—gasp—roller skates.



Verishop Friends and Family | Up to 25% Off | Promo Code: V-FRIENDS23 | Verishop

You’ll also find really practical home goods—like extremely-on-sale bedding and some kitchenwares too. We’ve picked out some good deals and high-quality stuff—and yes, including those roller skates.

Cosmic Skates’ whole line is 20% off with the promo code V-FRIENDS23, most ringing in around $80, like these. These bright, colorful skates are made of faux-leather and great for indoor and outdoor skating. Time for a springtime skate!

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code V-FRIENDS23 and Buy for $80 at Verishop

G/O Media may get a commission Shop Cosmic Skates at Verishop

These anything-but-basic swim trunks are a classic fit by a Canadian brand, for lounging beachside and swimming in a pool. Shan has other (and more colorful) trunks included in this sale, but you can’t beat a basic blue.

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code V-FRIENDS23 and Buy for $158 at Verishop

I could not resist adding this Pokémon-inspired sweater to the list. This cotton-blend tapestry knit has incredible detail, and satin lining that makes it feel ultra-luxe.

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code V-FRIENDS23 and Buy for $125 at Verishop

On the more practical side, Brooklyn-based Nesting Company has a ton of home goods on sale. This three-piece set is a crisp $80 for a Queen-size, and has a subtle seersucker texture.

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code V-FRIENDS23 and Buy for $80 at Verishop

It’s beachy, it’s summery, and it’s a whole ‘fit for $90. This fresh shirt-and-shorts set is made of a cooling cotton poplin. Wear as a beach cover-up or out to drinks on the hottest day of the year.

G/O Media may get a commission Use Promo Code V-FRIENDS23 and Buy for $90 at Verishop

Date-night, wedding guest, or just a nice dinner with your fam—this polished wrap dress does it all. It’s currently available in black or magenta, if those are more your vibe.