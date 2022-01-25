20% off Sitewide | Frenchie | Use Code THEINVENTORY

With Valentine’s Day on the way, there is an uptick in company’s promoting romance and love. We here at Kinja like to think that is an all-the-year thing, especially when it comes to self-love. Our pals at Frenchie feel that way too, which is why it’s giving you 20% off anything on its site of adult fun. Just use the code THEINVENTORY at check out. This Aussie company believes sex should be fun, natural, simple, and safe for everyone. This includes the creation of Australia’s most inclusive vibe.

The Double Entendre brings you twice the power, twice the pleasure, and twice the gratification. This vibe has two motors for dual sensations and is extremely flexible to mold for you and/or your partner ergonomically. Great for internal and external play. Don’t be misled by the size; there is a lot of power here. There are four speed settings, six vibration patterns but all combine for the ultimate sexy time encounter . The Double Entendre is a vibe for anybody, regardless of experience or preference. This is a great beginner toy too. Gift yourself or your partner a new item to elevate your next love session.