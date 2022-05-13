Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan | $ 85 | StackSocial



Mobile phones cost a lot of money, but you can help alleviate a lot of that with the right deal, and this Tello Economy Prepaid 12-Month Plan for only $85 could be perfect for you. This version comes with unlimited texts, unlimited calls, 1GB of data, and even a free SIM card. Tello offers wide coverage across the country and there are over 60 countries included in the free calls and texts too. It’s great if you’ve got friends abroad or if you just want to keep some costs in check.