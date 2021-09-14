50% off Beauty Bakerie Face Palettes | Ulta Beauty



I’m a huge fan of Beauty Bakerie and received a big wonderful box of goodies from them for Christmas last year. It included one of my favorite palettes still , the Brownie Bar. Today there are three other travel-friendly palettes to toss in your purse for 50% off. Take these anywhere for touch-ups on the go.

Advertisement

Each of these palettes is built to create a total look out of three simple shades . You’ll get contour, bronzer, and highlighter to be as creative as you want . Here’s a secret: I actually use them as my three-blended eyeshadow look. They are just as brilliant this way also . As with Beauty Bakerie, all the shades are inspired by delicious goodies, and each is formulated to last all day or night. They are guaranteed to be fade-free and are highly pigmented. You can do a lot with just one palette, but at just $9 you might as well grab all four. You can use the “3 scoops” any way you want as long as you have fun.

Free shipping on all orders over $35.