50% off Beauty Bakerie Face Palettes | Ulta Beauty
I’m a huge fan of Beauty Bakerie and received a big wonderful box of goodies from them for Christmas last year. It included one of my favorite palettes still, the Brownie Bar. Today there are three other travel-friendly palettes to toss in your purse for 50% off. Take these anywhere for touch-ups on the go.
Each of these palettes is built to create a total look out of three simple shades. You’ll get contour, bronzer, and highlighter to be as creative as you want. Here’s a secret: I actually use them as my three-blended eyeshadow look. They are just as brilliant this way also. As with Beauty Bakerie, all the shades are inspired by delicious goodies, and each is formulated to last all day or night. They are guaranteed to be fade-free and are highly pigmented. You can do a lot with just one palette, but at just $9 you might as well grab all four. You can use the “3 scoops” any way you want as long as you have fun.
