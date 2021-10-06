Street Fighter (1994) Blu-ray Steelbook | $35 | Amazon



Yesterday, which was actually a Tuesday mind you, pre-orders opened up for the Blu-ray Steelbook of Street Fighter (1994)—an alright movie for being a 90's video game adaption. Though, the movie has no reason to have as great and iconic of a line as the villain Bison’s “Tuesday” quote .

For you, the day Bison graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for me, it was Tuesday.



This is the kind of line that if the movie was actually good, like good good , it would be played during the Oscars for Raul Julia’s Best Actor nomination scene . Alas, the movie just... is...

Yet, that shouldn’t stop you from owning this scene and the 101 minutes of movie surrounding it in a beautiful Blu-ray Steelbook for only $35—set to release December 7th.