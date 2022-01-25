60 % Off Select Karen Scott Apparel | Macy’s



We’re in that weird part of the year where it’s still solidly winter, but impossible not to start looking forward to spring. After all, Groundhog Day is just around the corner. And with this not-exactly-transitional season upon us during our home stretch of the second full year of living with a global pandemic, it can be difficult to know what to wear. Fortunately, there’s 60% off select Karen Scott apparel at Macy’s right now, and the broad range of styles on sale have something for just about everyone. If you’re looking for something simple but cute to amp up your daily work-from-home look, the Luxsoft Ruffled Cardigan is just the thing. Actually going outside these days? Good for you! Layer on the Zeroproof Fleece Vest to stay warm. Many petite items, such as the Petite Princess-Seam Zeroproof Zip-Front Jacket, are included in the sale too. Treat yourself to a closet refresh, donate the stuff you’re not wearing, and do the rest of winter feeling good.