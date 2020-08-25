Photo : Unsplash

Still rocking your old iPod with the click wheel and want to play some tunes from it throughout your house? Looking for a way to make a retro device more compatible with your favorite Bluetooth speaker? How about that Nintendo Switch, eh? We’ve got the solution for you: a Bluetooth transmitter. Of course, those aren’t the only pieces of tech that can benefit from adding a Bluetooth transmitter into the mix. Say you want to equip your car with the ability to play music. Yep, there’s a transmitter for that. Maybe you want a central hub to take with you on the go. There’s one for that too!

Advertisement

If you’re ready to bring some of your favorite items into the modern age, we’ve got a selection of Bluetooth transmitters that you can absolutely benefit from. Take a peek at our top choices below

Simple But Effective

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

The TaoTronics 2-in-1 Bluetooth Transmitter is reliable and works with any audio device with a 3.5mm jack. This low-latency, low-delay transmitter features A2PD technology to help improve its range as well as audio quality for sound transmission up to 30 ft. You can use it to plug into a device that isn’t already Bluetooth-enabled so you can listen to your music in the bathroom while your device is downstairs, or even down the hall. It works with any audio device you choose, and it’s incredibly simple to set up. All you need to do is plug it in and turn it on with the large power button on the side the logo is on. It includes a built-in battery that works up to 10 hours on a single charge. You can even pair it with two Bluetooth receivers at the same time.

Long-Range Transmission

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

The Avantree Oasis long-range Bluetooth transmitter doubles as a receiver, meaning you can transmit sound from your phone to your speakers or set your speakers to receive transmissions from virtually any Bluetooth device. Interestingly, it looks more like a router than a transmitter, and that’s for good reason. It offers extended long-range freedom up to 150 feet so you’ll get a signal from just about anywhere. This makes it the ideal candidate for anyone in a larger house requiring the additional transmission range. The whole family can use it, too, no matter the location of their bedrooms.

Advertisement

Easy Bluetooth For Your Commute

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

If you have an older car that hasn’t yet been blessed with a new radio, a Bluetooth transmitter can help transform your commute. You can use the Nulaxy Bluetooth car FM transmitter to listen to your own music on your in-vehicle stereo. You can plug it into a USB port in your car (using an adapter if needed) and tune your radio to the instructed frequency—then, voilà! You can transmit your favorite songs to the radio. This transmitter comes with a large, easy-to-read screen with a bright blue LCD screen, a voltmeter to make sure your car battery is charging correctly, and hands-free functionality so you can make and answer calls while on the go. Plus, it’s a great-looking device that gets the job done. Can’t argue with that.

Hands-Free Heaven

Advertisement

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

If you need a less robust offering to use Bluetooth in your car, the VicTsing Bluetooth FM transmitter is the next best thing to the Nulaxy model. It’s got two USB ports to charge or power more than one device on the go and plugs right into your charging port. One port features Quick Charge 3.0 that will juice up your device around four times faster than a standard port. It includes the ability to transmit to an unused radio frequency so you can listen to music from your phone in the car as well. If you prefer, you can even insert a USB drive to listen to MP3 files without the need for a phone. Like the other car-centric transmitter, you can also use this device for hands-free calls.

Advertisement

Multi-Point Connectivity

Graphic : Brittany Vincent

Advertisement

The Giveet Bluetooth transmitter and receiver offers an attractive body with a bright blue light that glows when it powers on. It’s meant to help transmit audio from just about any Bluetooth-enabled device you have, and you can also use it as a receiver—hence the slight resemblance to a speaker. Its low latency even makes it a great choice for streaming audio from your favorite games. It supports dual-streaming for you to pair 2 Bluetooth headphones and speakers or transmitter and receivers, even two smartphones if you choose. Plus, Giveet offers lifetime technical support on the device if you ever end up having any problems as well as a 100% money-back guarantee should it start cutting out or have difficulty connecting for some reason.