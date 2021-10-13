Palram Four Season Chalet Hobby Greenhouse | $2,403 | Amazon

Heading into the coldest time of the year, your outdoor garden isn’t going to last much longer, if you haven’t retired it already. In that case, it might be worth it to invest in a greenhouse, such as this one from Palram, which is currently a whopping 23% off on Amazon—savings of over $700. With 95 square-feet of growing space, it is, of course, a consumer-grade structure, perfect for smaller backyards that couldn’t otherwise accommodate an industrial greenhouse. Rust-resistant and almost impervious to UV rays, this practically unbreakable hobbyist greenhouse is a welcome addition to any plant lover’s home.