Apple AirPods Pro with MagSafe | $179 | Amazon

Have you ever thought to yourself, boy, I wish my AirPods were more professional. Wish no more! Apple has a solution for you, now with MagSafe technology in the charging case! Amazon has the New Apple AirPods Pro (the only thing new is the updated case) on sale right now for $179.

AirPods Pro are the fanciest of Apple’s line of earbuds , with their most notable features being active noise canceling and transparency mode (this mode pipes sound in from outside so that you can hear almost as well as you can without the earbuds in your head at all), and spatial audio— that’s a stereo spread that uses frequency tricks to create the illusion that whatever you’re listening to has actual placement in 3D space around you, and even tracks your head movement during movies to keep the sound in one place while you turn your head. That last part of the feature only works with Apple products like your iPhone or an Apple TV 4K, but it’s pretty neat in practice, and is a cheap way to get near-movie-theater sound while watching movies at home.

T he new 3rd generation of AirPods are also on sale for $150, as are the 2nd gen AirPods, at an almost-lowest-ever price of $90 (they were cheaper by $1 in mid-November).