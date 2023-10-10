It's all consuming.
Flash Sale Alert! Lenovo's Anti-Prime Sale Is 48 Hours of Hot Laptop Deals

Today and Wednesday only take hundreds off laptops for work or gaming, plus other accessories.

Mike Fazioli
Work or play? Doesn’t matter — great laptops for both are part of Lenovo’s Anti-Prime flash sale.
Graphic: Mike Fazioli

Lenovo would like you to know that not every great sale this week is part of Amazon Prime Big Deal Days. In case you missed the message, their 48-hour flash sale launching today is called the Anti-Prime Sale, and the savings on laptops and accessories are huge. If you’re tired of your laggy old laptop, today and tomorrow are ... um ... prime opportunities to score a new one.

Lenovo Anti-Prime Sale | Prices vary | Lenovo

This isn’t one of those “save a hundo on these massively expensive laptops” deals. Case in point: The Yoga 7i 2-in-1 laptop/tablet, which normally sells for $1,395, is marked down to $65o when you use the code YOGA7DB. Need another? Check out the LOQ 16APH8 gaming laptop’s new $845 price tag, down over 25% from the usual $1,130. And the code EXTRA5 will knock the price of the Legion Slim 5 Gen 8 gaming laptop all the way down from $1,300 to $969. And this is just three of the dozens of hot Lenovo deals happening during the Anti-Prime Sale — but remember, it’s 48 hours only!

