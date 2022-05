Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse | $19 | Amazon

While there are loads of gaming mice (mouses) out there, they can often cost a fair chunk of cash, so it’s nice when you can grab a more budget option. The Razer DeathAdder Gaming Mouse is only $19 today, and it has a 6,400 DPI Optical Sensor for accuracy, can be adjusted on the fly, supports up to 10 million clicks, and has five programmable buttons too, which is great for supporting all the games you play in a more customizable manner.