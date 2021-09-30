FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair | $150 | Amazon



Still slouched over on your sofa trying to work at home? It’s time you bought an office chair. I’m talking to myself, but it’s probably a good idea for you, too. The FelixKing Ergonomic Desk Chair, now $150 at Amazon, is a good choice, especially if you’re worried about supporting your back, and you should be. Its mesh back is meant to support the natural curves of your body, and it includes adjustable armrests that can be rotated 90 degrees. Adjust its height so you’re the most comfortable, and on top of that, put it together in about 15 minutes. Take care of yourself and grab a chair. Seriously. We want you to be comfortable.