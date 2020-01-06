It's all consuming.
5 Neat Things

Five Ways To Improve Your Bathroom For Under $25

Jolie Kerr
Filed to:Filler Items
It’s a new year and maybe you aren’t really interested in a whole new you — but you do like the idea of something new! How about spending a little bit of money, say … under $25? … to make some small but impactful upgrades to your bathroom? Sure! Here are some little ways to make a big difference in your bathroom.

High-Pressure Handheld Shower, $17
Photo: Amazon

If you rent, one of the easiest and best bathroom upgrades you can make is to install a new showerhead — it will absolutely be better than whatever your landlord installed. Some showerheads can be very pricey but this budget pick gets great marks for its sleek design and ease of installation.

Metal Storage Basket, $26
Photo: Amazon

If you use washcloths, a nice thing to do is to roll them up and store them in a pretty basket. It sounds a little fussy, sure, but it doesn’t take more than a minute to roll folded washcloths up and the display will make your bathroom feel like a fancy spa. One last tip: If you use washcloths to remove makeup, opt for a dark color to obscure stains from things like lipstick and mascara.

Shower Curtain Hooks, $8
Photo: Amazon
A good way to make your bathroom into a calmer space is to stick with a neutral color palette like whites, grays or beiges. But doing so can also leave you with a drab-looking bathroom! Adding small design details like chrome shower curtain rings will add visual interest without making your bathroom feel chaotic.

Hand Soap Dispenser, $11
Photo: Amazon

Level up from that plastic bottle of Softsoap hand soap and get a refillable hand soap dispenser to make your bathroom look more pulled together. This clear mason jar-style dispenser is great because you can see when it’s getting low and reach for the refill bottle of hand soap. Bonus! You’ll save money by buying hand soap in bulk, and you’ll cut down on your plastic waste.

Floating Wall Shelves, $25
Photo: Amazon

One of the rules of maximizing small rooms is to use as much vertical space as possible without making the walls feel like they’re closing in. Floating shelves add a lot of storage without creating a lot of visual clutter and are perfect for housing toiletries, hair styling products or perfume.

