Five Sunscreens Perfect for Darker Skin Tones

Not all sunscreens were created equal and for good reason. Most of them are made with Zinc Oxide, which gives you a white cast on your face and the rest of your body. And if you have darker skin, it’ll be more noticeable. And despite the rumors, Black folk and everyone else with darker skin can get a sunburn. Obviously sunscreen is supposed to protect you from harmful UV rays that lead to most sunburn (as well as sun damage and even skin cancer), however! It shouldn’t interrupt your overall summer glow by making you look like a damn ghost. That will never be in fashion.

Supergoop is a brand that gets a ton of crap because it’s thought to be owned by Gwyneth Paltrow, who fails to understand how regular, non-rich people function, but! Supergoop! Sun Oil is one of the best sunscreens I’ve ever owned, and it actually isn’t owned by Ms. Paltrow, who the hell knew? It literally sprays on and is waterproof, so don’t worry about if you sweat or take a dip in the pool. Not only that, but it lives up to its name and gives you an overall glow, especially if you apply it before you put on any makeup.



Ok, so if you’re lazy and in the market for a dual sunscreen and moisturizer, definitely check out this pick. It controls the excess oil your skin makes, especially on a hot summer day. It’ll control the shine from the oil your body makes as well, so your makeup is completely matte.



I don’t have anything bad to say about any Glossier product, and their Invisible Shield isn’t any different. It’s only SPF 30, so if you burn easily (like me), you’ll have to get something stronger or be super habitual in re-applying throughout the day. It is completely transparent, and doesn’t leave your skin greasy, either, which is a great thing because let’s be real—it’s already hot outside.



Neutrogena is a great, affordable option for all the dark skin babes who have dry skin, even in the summer! It hydrates your skin with hyaluronic acid while also protecting your skin from burning, which is all you really need from sunscreen, honestly.



Ok, so I didn’t want to mention two Supergoop! options, but like, it’s not my fault they really had the dark-skinned girls (and boys) in mind, here. All skin types can use it, so if you have oily, dry, or combo skin, you’ll be able to benefit from its protection, as well as being a valuable makeup base for all your foundation, blush, and bronzers. It’s amazing, and it goes on super clear. Love to see it.