Five More Men’s Sex Toys You’ll Meet in Life

The world of sex toys designed for men and for those with penises and prostates is growing like crazy. Which is a very good thing! Sex toys for everyone! But with the category growth comes a whole new problem: What, like, even are these things? What do they do and how do they work?? And which one is the right one for you???

Well, we’re attempting to explain that very thing! Today we’re covering two subspecies of masturbation sleeves for penises, anal beads, penis pumps, and a newer type of toy: The talking masturbator! Previously, we took a look at cock rings, Fleshlights, butt plugs, and prostate massagers.

Pocket Pussies

The name really says it all! Pocket pussies are portable masturbation sleeves that are designed to look like a vagina. Some of them are quite realistic and, if we’re being very honest with one another, can be a little gruesome-looking. But the realistic look, and corresponding realistic feel, is their whole thing and I don’t mean to be shame-y, so let’s move this right along! Speaking of feel, here’s an important thing to know when buying a pocket pussy: Look for ones made of TPE/TPR (thermoplastic elastomer/rubber) or silicone; avoid other materials, especially anything with the word “jelly” as they contain phthalates, which are toxic, and definitely stay away from any “proprietary” or “secret” formulas.



Onaholes

Onaholes are a subset of pocket pussies, but they’re unique enough that they deserve their own explainer. Onaholes originate in Japan, and there’s a crazy huge variety of them available in a crazy huge variety of sizes, shapes, styles, etc. The price range, also, can vary from inexpensive—under-$25 for disposable ones—to super pricey, especially when it comes to the larger ones that are shaped like the female hips and torso.



Anal Beads

There’s a whole wide world of butt play toys out there—in part 1 of this explainer, we covered prostate massagers like butt plugs and training kits. Anal beads also fall into the prostate massager category but are absolutely enough of their own thing that they deserve a standalone entry. Anal beads are made up of a strand of multiple spheres or balls—a.k.a. the “beads”—that are attached together, usually from biggest to smallest. The beads are inserted into the anus and removed, and the speed of removal allows for different levels of stimulation.



Most anal beads are fitted with an o-ring for the user to loop their finger through to pull the beads out, and to ensure the toy doesn’t fully enter the anus and get stuck. And, as always when we talk about butt stuff: ALL CAPS WARNING INCOMING!!!

NEVER, EVER USE A TOY FOR BUTT PLAY THAT IS NOT SPECIFICALLY DESIGNED FOR BUTT PLAY.

Anal beads are a good way to explore butt play, for those who are new/curious/want to dabble without spending a lot of money.

Penis Pumps

Penis pumps are designed to draw blood into the penis, creating an erection; the increased blood flow not only causes an erection, but it can also make it harder, stronger, and longer-lasting. A cock ring is usually placed at the base of the penis after the pump has been used to help maintain the erection. Penis pumps are primarily intended for people suffering from erectile dysfunction and can be used in concert with ED medications like Viagra, but pumps are also often used by people without ED issues to achieve a stronger erection. If you do suffer from ED, it’s worth noting that the purchase of a penis pump might be covered by your insurance, so speak with your doctor about getting a prescription (yup!) for one if you think you qualify.



Toys That Talk to You

There’s this great line in Real Housewives of Atlanta in which Nene Leakes expresses her disdain for vibrators (which? Sorry to you, lady!) because, among other flaws, the dildo can’t say anything to you but, “Zzzzzzzzzzz.” Well! NOT SO, NENE. Because talking toys exist in this beautiful, horny world of ours.



