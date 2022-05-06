Redify Weighted Jump Rope | $19 | Amazon



Skipping is secretly one of the best forms of cardio fitness training going. It doesn’t require much space, you can do it at your own pace, and you’re not likely going to end up on your face. The last one’s not relevant, we just had a rhyming thing going. This Redify Weighted Jump Rope is down to $19 today, and is ideal for those looking to get into skipping. It’s designed to not get tangled, is comfortable to hold and really durable, is easy to adjust, and even comes with two different ropes too.