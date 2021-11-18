Halo Infinite (XBO/XSX/PC) | $50 | Newegg | Promo Code EMCAYA826



To many folks’ surprise, Halo Infinite is finally here! Well, partially anyway. For the longest time, Microsoft was being coy about its release date only providing a general “Holiday 2021" leading many to believe there might be some development trouble—potentially pushing it back into next year. Then finally, announcing late in the game that it would be coming December 8th, only to then surprise drop it several weeks early. The multiplayer that is, at least. The campaign and forge mode will be arriving at a later unspecified date, but who knows at this point. Regardless, if you’re not a Game Pass subscriber and you want your hands on this full package at some point, Newegg has it for $10 off with the code EMCAYA826.

