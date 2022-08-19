OXO Good Grips Chef’s Mandoline Slicer 2.0 | $89 | 11% Off | Amazon

The finest, crispiest, most perfect fruits and veggies emerge from a mandoline. This one, by chef’s friend OXO, is $89, and boy is it deluxe: the second of its kind and a total improvement. T his stainless steel has adjustable settings to g et the thickness just right.—j ust shred those veggies and enjoy the crisp c rackle of finely julienned carrots in a spring roll. Many are afraid of mandolines for their extra-sharp and hard-to-see blades, but this one includes a spring-loaded food holder, so your hands never come in contact with the mandoline at all . See? It’s perfect. Level up in the kitchen and take 11% off at Amazon.