Find the Best Exercise Bench to Upgrade Your Home Workouts

Weights are great, and picking some up and then putting them down and picking them up again is a great way to help your fitness improv e. However, they’re not everything you need, a lot of exercises need you to have one of the best exercise benches to help you upgrade your workouts.



Some exercises benches are incredibly simple, and others are complex but allow for far more options. There’s a place for both in the world, but you need to know which one will help you out the most given your needs— otherwise, you may end up making a purchase you regret.



With that in mind, here is our list of the best exercise benches to help you get hench(es).

The Best For Bench Press

The HOMRanger Strong Bearing Weight Bench Image : HOMRanger

Exercise benches have a lot of uses, but the first one that comes to mind for a lot of people is the bench press. The HOMRanger Strong Bearing Weight Bench comes with everything you need to start hitting your chest hard and upgrade your home gym. It’s a good first piece of equipment, too. All you need is some weights and you’ve got countless exercises at your disposal.



The Mutlitalented Pick

The Sasina Home Gym Adjustable Weight Bed Image : Sasina

The Sasina Home Gym Adjustable Weight Bed isn’t one you should sleep on thanks to the versatility it offers. It’s not just good as an exercise bench either, it doubles as a way to work your legs via both curls and extensions as well as having some cables to boot. It’s not even that pricey given how much it offers.

A Flexible Budget Option

The Marcy Exercise Utility Bench Image : Marcy

There’s a lot to be said for an adjustable bench. The Marcy Exercise Utility Bench is a cheap op tion that can be whatever you need it to be. The ability to flit across the spectrum of options from fully upright to declined allows you to change up your workouts regularly and always keep things new. This is essential if you want to make sure it doesn’t just end up covered in clothes.

The Wonky One

The WZR Adjustable Weight Bench Image : WZR

Anybody who has been working out for a while understands the impact that a simple change of direction can have on your workout. The WZR Adjustable Weight Bench is perfect for incline and decline movements, making it great for hitting your muscles in a wa y you didn’t realize you were missing out on. It’s also great for abdominal workouts too. Plus, if you already have lots of bright orange furniture then it’ll go perfectly in your living room.

The Minimalist Choice

The Ridkodg Adjustable Weight Exercise Bench Image : Ridkodg

You don’t always have to be fancy to be good. You can take that as life advice if you want, but we’re talking solely about this exercise bench. The Ridkodg Adjustable Weight Exercise Bench is perfect if you’ve got no interest in faff but still want to upgrade your weight training. Its lack of flair means it’s easy to store too, which is great if you’re already wishing you had more room.