Kirby Fighters 2 [Digital Code] | $14 | Target, Best Buy, Walmart, GameStop

Are you the friend who always selects Kirby in Super Smash Bros.? There are now 89 different characters to select from, but you still can’t resist that pink little ball of a friend? Well maybe consider just playing Kirby Fighters 2. It’s a platform fighter like Smash except it’s all Kirby, all day. Well technically a few friends like Bandana Waddle Dee and King Dedede are here too but it’s mostly Kirby and his various copy abilities. The game is down to just $14 which is also a lot cheaper than Smash which is great if you’re just are looking for some casual platform fighter fun.