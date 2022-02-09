Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 Gaming Desktop | $2,200 | Dell



Due to chip shortages, global supply chain issues, crypto dorks, and scalpers, you have to be very lucky to get your hands on a new RTX 3080—especially at a reasonable price. One surefire way to do that is to just upgrade via getting yourself a brand new pre-built PC. The Alienware Aurora Ryzen Edition R10 gaming desktop has one while also packing an AMD Ryzen 9 5900 processor, a 1TB SSD, and 16GB of RAM. It normally goes for $2,900 but is momentarily marked down to just $2,200