CodeDirect Python Interactive Coding: Lifetime Access | $25 | 68% Off | StackSocial

Coding can seem scary—a big, labyrinthian task that makes all the websites and apps work. You don’t get it but you know you should learn it—so take 68% off this CodeDirect interactive coding course at StackSocial. Don’t worry if you are totally in-the-dark about coding—this CodeDirect course is specifically for beginners. Python is commonly used in software development and management, and you’ll try your hand at coding through over 100 hands-on, practical exercises. This lifetime access for $25 includes access to future features and lessons, so you can learn even more as you grow comfortable coding. Suddenly, syntax and variables don’t seem so scary.