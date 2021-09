Little Buddy Dr. Mario Virus Plushies (3-Pk) | $25 | Amazon



Well aren’t these little felle rs just adorable... You can c uddle up with Fever, Chill, and Weird the next time you’re feeling under the weather for only $25. These cute little cherubs are way friendlier than other viruses out there and most notably haven’t caused over 4.5 million deaths worldwide. Good for them. They just want to smile and be lined up with two pills of the same color.