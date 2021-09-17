Final Fantasy VII Remake (PS4) | $44 | Amazon

Final Fantasy VII Remake Intergrade (PS5 ) | $60 | Amazon

Advertisement

Many understandably jumped at the chance to play Final Fantasy VII Remake the day it came out, and I’d say they got their money’s worth then. If you’ve been holding out and Ghost of Tsushima or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla haven’t completely eaten up your gaming hours, it’s time to reunite with Cloud and the gang on PlayStation 4 (free upgrade for PS5). Now you can do it for only $43 at Amazon. Alternatively, you can grab it for PS5 outright for $60 which will also grant you the Intergrade DLC focusing on Yuffie Kisaragi. That normally goes for $20 so you’ll save a few dollars going directly with the PS5 version.

This decades-in-the-making reemergence doesn‘t embody the full Final Fantasy VII experience you remember from childhood, but it reintroduces us to a classic story featuring unforgettable characters with modern visuals and gameplay. Part II of this episodic journey is in the works, too, so you’ll want to get caught up in case it miraculously drops within the next couple of years.

This deal was originally published by Quentyn Kennemer on 08/05/2020 and updated by Joe Tilleli with new information on 09/17/2021.