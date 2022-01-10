TCL 75" 5-Series 4K TV | $1,000| Amazon



Take advantage of the steady pace of manufacturing process improvements and get a massive, 75" TCL 4K TV for just $1,000 at Amazon. It has features like eARC, Dolby Vision, HDR10, and Auto Low-Latency Mode to drop input lag to near-zero. It’s a native 60Hz display, so you won’t be getting that silky-smooth 120Hz refresh rate, but that’s pretty hard to come by in this size and price range. If you like motion-smoothing, we might not get along at a party, but you’ll be happy to know that the TV supports a 240Hz-simulating motion-smoothing mode.

The TV, of course, has Roku built in, but also supports Apple HomeKit, Alexa, and Google Assistant. Rtings gives it an overall score of 7.7 out of 10, with even scores across the board for all applications. All in all, this is a very solid, low-priced 4K TV with a great discount right now at Amazon. It’s also hard to express how big a 75-inch TV is, so if you haven’t used one before, all I can say is make sure you measure your space. This thing is 65.7 inches across, and the stand goes all the way to the edge of the screen, from the looks of it, so you’ll need either a good wall mount or a really wide stand for it. On the plus side, in typical TCL fashion, this is a very light TV for its size, at 66.6lbs (the weight of the beast).