Spelljammer: Adventures in Space (D&D Campaign Collection | $42



If you’ve played earlier e ditions of D&D, chances are you’ve heard of and perhaps even played a Spelljammer campaign. If you hopped on just with 5th edition, let me tell you this is one of the most exciting expansions we’ve gotten yet. The Astral Sea , D&D’s version of the void of space, is the setting for this campaign and it’s filled with tons of new playable races and monsters to fight while piloting magic spaceships colloquially known as spelljammers. I’m excited to play as a Plasmoid which is the first time in 5th edition we get to play as an ooze creature. Other fun new options include hippo people with an affinity for firearms and autonomous mechanical gnomes. Get pumped. Giant space hamsters exist in this setting. The campaign collection is 40% off and comes with three books—an adventure book, a setting book, and a book of monsters (as well as a map and DM screen) to get you prepped for your next adventure across the stars and heavens above.