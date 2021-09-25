25% off Sitewide | Fenty Beauty



If you have ever been curious about trying Fenty, now is the time. They run sitewide sales now and then but for only a few days. From now until September 27, you can save 25% off anything. This will include sale items and value sets.

Stunna Lip Paint is a personal favorite, and it lasts all day. It’s still available in eight highly pigmented shades to give you the perfect pout. Each finishes matte but doesn’t dry your lips out or make them appear dry. Your lips will be soft no matter which c olor you rock . Uncensored is my shade .

I’m a big fan of the Killawatt Freestyle Highlighter. This is a long-wear cream powder you brush on with ease, and it never feels heavy. And a little goes a long way. You don’t need much, even for just a tiny glow on your cheekbones or nose. Adding a glimmer before a zoom call can brighten up the face even if you don’t want to be on it. They won’t know because you’ll look gorgeous and sparkle. There are eight different compacts still available . My current one is Lightning Dust/Fire Crystal.

Blotting powder can save your life, well, face. If you have an oily t-zone or forehead, lightly dusting this can make a huge difference. While reducing shine, it also minimizes the look of your pores. I’ve found this works exceptionally well around the sides of the nose and undereye. Invisimatte gives you a more natural-looking matte look than other blotting powders. This is essential to keep in your purse, especially if you’re on the go. It won’t interfere with whatever makeup you also have on as it is translucent. It’s light and keeps you camera-ready at all times.