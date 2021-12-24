Honeywell N95 Flatfold Respirator | $36 | Amazon

Like my post on KF94 kids masks yesterday, this isn’t explicitly a deal, so much as it is a notice: you can get a 50 pack of Honeywell N95 respirators—those are the good kind, with that 95% particulate matter filtration rating—for less than a dollar a mask and, miracle of miracles, they’re actually in stock. I spent so much time over the last two years looking for in-stock bulk N95 masks from brands I know, and always walked away with KN95s from brands whose names I would never say out loud in polite company for fear of sounding like my talker broke.

This mask is latex free, has a padded metal strip for shaping the nose portion to achieve a good seal and prevent your glasses from fogging, and the straps, which go around your head instead of your ears, will keep the mask snugly against your face far better than typical ear straps. I know, I know, you won’t be muzzled—why are you even reading this far, anyway? Go look at our other deals. In fact, here’s a great big list of all the best ones, which we update daily.