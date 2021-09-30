KIMO Cordless Leaf Blower | $68 | Amazon

Well it’s Autumn and you kn ow what that means. Besides the ever expanding list of pumpkin spiced stuff resurfacing (I think we’ve got pumpkin spice hard seltzers now...?), the other thing hitting the surface are all the leaves from the trees. If you’re looking for an easy way to keep your lawn clean, you can get yourself a KIMO c ordless l eaf b lower for only $68. It’s battery powered so that means no yanking on any pull cords as well as giving your ears a break from that level of noise. Save $12 on your purchase today.