20% off Sitewide Black Friday Sale | Babeland

For the rest of the day grab 20% off anything that strikes your fancy at Babeland . There is an awesome array of toys and vibes sure to spice up the holiday season . This is a great time to stock up or grab a gift for someone very special .

The Starlet 3 is now in its third iteration of this fan-favorite from Womanizer. You can snag this powerful little toy in five vivid colors. Now with six levels of intensity, it’ll have you feeling like a superstar in no time. This affordable vibe is perfect for you or your partner to hold easily. All of these use improved Pleasure Air Technology, and even with this being a value option, you’ll still get thirty incredible minutes of delight.

G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Womanizer Starlet 3 This pocket-sized powerhouse!

Great for beginners, the easy two-button controls allow you to turn on/off withease. Buy for $63 at Babeland

The Noje Mini Wand is a great wand for beginners and the sale covers the first-gen all the way to the more ergonomic third generation. Each has the power of their full-sized cousins so don’t you worry it won’t be the same. There are ten vibe functions altogether, five speeds with five rhythms. This sleek soft silicone is waterproof and petite enough to travel with. It charges by UBS and you’ll get well over an hour of play off of one charge. The only difference is if you’d prefer a little curve for better angles. But that’s a personal choice and we don’t judge here.



G/O Media may get a commission 20% off Noje Mini Wand 1 10 rumbly vibrating functions!

Waterproof for bath and shower play. Buy for $55 at Babeland

As the temperatures drop we all head back inside for some personal time. And a good dose of self-love can be a fun way to spend a lazy chilly weekend. The Play & Please Set can be for solo time or with a partner. There are three toys for fun, versatile pleasure. First, there is the Pebble, a petite vibe with a lot of power. It’s easy to hold and use by yourself or when you’re coupled up. There is also a classic vibe for inside and outside play. The big rounded end gives it a little bit extra in the way of sensations. And lastly, we have a flexible vibrating ring. But it can be worn on the fingers or even on another toy. The key here is the removable motor that you place in whichever you want to use. It’s got three speeds and two patterns for a total of five different vibes.