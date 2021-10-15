Outer Wilds (PS4) | $35 | Best Buy



Outer Wilds released in 2019 charting the tops of many GOTY lists and for a good reason. This expansive space mystery has you explore the planets and celestial bodies of a doomed solar system—22 minutes from it’s own destruction via super nova. It resets you to the start with only the knowledge you learned in your last loop. Timeloop games existed before it, but you can make an argument that Outer Wilds it is the reason for the genres booming popularity at the moment. We now have Deathloop, The Forgotten City, Overboard, and many others. Not to mention the latest Outer Wilds DLC which many are reporting to essentially be an full game in its own right.

You can pre-order the game as a physical copy now for $35 from Best Buy. It is set to release November 9th, 2021.