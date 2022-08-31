Cratejoy Labor Day Sale | 20% Off | Cratejoy | Promo Code: LABORDAY22



Feed your mind with new hobbies at Cratejoy! For Labor Day weekend, you can take 20% off with the code LABORDAY22, and dive right into new experiences. Perhaps a monthly mixology box is up your alley—or a murder mystery puzzle to solve with your game night buddies. Baking, being a plant mom, or ringing in the spooky season with a witchy bundle, all seem like pretty sick hobbies . Start now so you’ll have something to do when the winter months make you go stir crazy. Until September 5, you can take 20% off your total purchase—so seek out a whole new subculture you wouldn ’t otherwise know about .