Your files on you r computer are precious. You saved them for a reason, right? You don’t want to get put in a position where you can’t save a new project or download a new game because your drive is full. That’s why you should just keep it far far away from ever getting full by just increasing your storage. Whether you’re expanding your internal storage space, looking to have a portable option to use between devices, or are looking to expand something else like a Nintendo Switch, we’ve got you covered.

Looking for high performance while on the move, the T7 Shield is an excellent choice. The rugged exterior with an IP65 rating for water and dust resistance will keep the inside protected and working like a charm. It also has a dynamic thermal guard to control heat. Read/write speeds of 1050/1000 MB/s allow you to edit directly from the drive or transfer large files in a matter of seconds.

Nintendo Switch starts off with a pretty poor amount of storage space. The games for the platform are marginally smaller than what comes to Xbox and PlayStation, however, they do still add up rather quickly. Luckily, it’s neither difficult nor expensive to add to the base amount. For just $30, you can get an EVO Plus 256GB microSDXC which will be more than enough to get your going.

On the topic of video games, the PlayStation 5 also could use a bit of a storage improvement out of the box. You can add on third-party SSDs to your console to maximize the number of games you have saved to your PS5 if you’d like—you just need to find a compatible SSD. Well, the Samsung 980 Pro is one of those options with its built-in heatsink. And even if you’d like to use this on your computer ... with speeds of up to 7000 MB/s, this SSD is ideal for heavy computing, high-resolution graphics, and PC gaming.

Sometimes all you need when it comes to storage is just that extra flash drive to carry around with you. Samsung has a USB Type-C option with 256GB. With speeds of up to 400MB/s, you’ll be able to transfer a 4GB file in as little as 11 seconds.

