Crucial BX500 2TB SATA SSD | $150 | Amazon | Clip Coupon



You can never have enough storage space. The ceiling for how much can fit in a small space and the average size of files are ever-expanding upwards. The good news is that prices keep going down as the SSDs become easier to manufacture. And then there are the deals. This internal SSD is only $180, but if you clip the coupon on the item page, you can get it for only $150. It works with Windows, Mac, and Linux and has read speeds of up to 540MB/s and write speeds of up to 500MB/s. The 2TB fit all in a 2.5" package.