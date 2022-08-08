The Handmade Soap Company

When the sun is blazing, the mosquitos are biting, and chlorine dries you out, the Handmade Soap Company comes to the rescue. These experts in nice-smelling body care have everything needed to save your skin this summer. Their Art Deco sugar scrub sloughs off dead skin, and solid body butters, like the grapefruit and May Chang bar with shea butter, smooth everything out. These solid butters turn to oil on the skin for maximum hydration all day long. To keep bugs at bay, the Handmade Soap Company suggests keeping one of their citrus diffusers or candles, like a lemongrass and cedarwood candle, nearby to deter mosquitos. Drink water, stay hydrated, and be silky smooth all summer long.