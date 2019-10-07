Graphic: Eric Ravenscraft

It’s Halloween month, and you know what that means. The kids will get one day of trick-or-treating , while the adults will schedule around a half dozen parties sprinkled throughout the entire month. If you’re throwing a party that’s geared more towards the grownups in the room than the candy chuggers, here’s some stuff you might need.

A Black Light

You gotta have a black light. That’s like rule number one for any adult Halloween party. You might be familiar with fluorescent-style tube lights, but you can also find LED arrays, flood lights, and even LED strips. Whatever you need to fill your party space with that eerie light. Just make sure you clean first.

Some Creepy Decorations

We’re seven days into Halloween Month, so we probably don’t need to tell you that it’s time to put up some spooky decorations. But just in case, you can grab some black cloth curtains, that stretchy spider web stuff that looks great but will be a pain to clean up later, some bloodied tablecloths, and maybe some bats to hang around. There’s a lot of room for creativity here, from the cartoony style of spoops, to a creepy gothic vibe, so branch out and find the decorations that work for you.

Syringe Shots

Regular Jello shots are fine, but for a Halloween party, you need something more thematically appropriate. That’s where these syringe shots come in. You can fill them with a liquid or Jello concoction—maybe a blood transfusion, or a green ooze?—and pass them out to people at a party. Each one comes with its own cap, so there’s a little less chance of a mess.

Drink Blood Bags

If you really want to commit to the blood bit, you can skip the syringes and go straight to the source. With these blood bag party drinks, you can fill the bags with your drink of choice and they even come with a pack of stickers you can apply to flesh out the illusion.

Black Party Cups

Alright, fine. You want a regular, cheap container for your drink like a normal person holds with their weird human hands? Let’s at least make it black. Like the souls of the damned or whatever theme you’re going for. Of course, being black makes it just a little harder to write names on everyone’s cups, so grab a couple white or silver sharpies instead.

Some Party Games

Your guests are going to need something to do besides marvel at your (literally) killer decorating skills. For a more low-key event, you can try out Gloom, a dreary game where the goal is to get all the members of your fictional family to die in the most depressing way possible. For a bigger party, break out the Jackbox games. Might I recommend a game of Trivia Murder Party to get in the mood?